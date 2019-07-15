Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Ativo Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; At&T (T) Shareholder Telos Capital Management Decreased Its Holding as Stock Rose

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 14,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,770 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745,000, down from 38,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 10.93M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – Time Warner Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Exchange Offer Makes Small Dent in TWX Debt Costs: BI

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 60.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 6,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,043 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 10,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $265.56. About 1.83M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57B for 9.35 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 30,078 shares to 52,595 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 59,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Ltd holds 6,255 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 6.59M shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 1.16% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 19.84 million shares or 1% of the stock. Trust Inv Advsr holds 30,620 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13,543 shares. Motco reported 151,780 shares. Bailard invested in 116,930 shares. Miller Howard Invests stated it has 0.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lourd Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 15,818 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.35% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 17.28 million shares. Auxier Asset holds 36,476 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corporation stated it has 420,056 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Southeast Asset Inc has invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 330,635 are owned by Connors Investor Svcs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Prtnrs Group Lc accumulated 1.20M shares. Eastern Bankshares holds 1.12% or 67,713 shares in its portfolio. Affinity Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 2.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 42,458 shares. Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,292 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & owns 7,000 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Leuthold Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 47,007 shares. Mu Investments holds 3.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,200 shares. Arete Wealth Limited has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The New York-based Allen Mngmt Llc has invested 3.57% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 37,561 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Family Management Corporation reported 1.32% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Everence Cap Mngmt stated it has 17,980 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 1.37% or 37.66 million shares. Clean Yield owns 75 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 6,811 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III. 5,000 shares were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR, worth $1.33 million. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 earnings per share, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30B for 19.13 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.