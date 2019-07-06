Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Albion Financial Group Boosted Holding by $491,530 as Stock Price Declined; Smith Moore & Company Has Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $376,538

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 1,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,293 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, up from 21,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $246.99. About 1.90M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 6,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,842 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 31,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.29M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 34,687 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.92% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 35,716 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Co holds 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 23,440 shares. 409,833 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 379,816 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 0.84% or 234,404 shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 60 shares. Sandhill Capital Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 11,992 shares. Cibc World has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cidel Asset Management Incorporated reported 9,111 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Harvest Mgmt owns 9,801 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.74% or 17,845 shares in its portfolio. 153,459 were accumulated by Bancshares Of Hawaii. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 409,753 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 33,086 shares to 23,857 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,186 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Merk Gold Trust.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. BURKE RICHARD T had sold 11,500 shares worth $3.08 million on Wednesday, January 23. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.