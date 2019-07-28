Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Acropolis Investment Management Trimmed Position by $338,884; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shares Rose, Holder Aurelius Capital Management LP Trimmed Position

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 347,935 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 1,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,691 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 15,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.36 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $41.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Us National Bank De has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Nfc Invs Ltd Liability Co invested in 426,203 shares or 5.59% of the stock. Burney holds 31,400 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,280 shares. Aurelius Capital Management Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 525,913 shares. Franklin Resources has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Sei Invests stated it has 468 shares. Blackrock holds 7.27M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 32,954 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 512,702 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Glenmede Na holds 62 shares. 57,964 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. 7,727 are owned by Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership. Quantitative Ltd Liability reported 28,700 shares.

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87 million and $634.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 28,606 shares to 978,107 shares, valued at $79.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.