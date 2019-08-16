Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Acropolis Investment Management Cut Holding by $338,884; Cutter & Company Brokerage Decreased Its Valmont Inds (VMI) Stake by $413,140

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 3,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 12,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 15,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $128.11. About 105,128 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 1,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,691 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 15,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $244.25. About 2.45M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87 million and $634.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 28,606 shares to 978,107 shares, valued at $79.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to Continue to Serve Louisianans Enrolled in Medicaid – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UnitedHealth beats Q2 consensus; 2019 guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 78,524 shares. 4,763 were accumulated by Thomas White Limited. Page Arthur B has invested 1.31% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ci Invs Inc holds 1.45% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.04M shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 6,364 shares. Cna Fincl holds 0.87% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 16,500 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited stated it has 549,349 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc owns 0.48% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,844 shares. Thompson Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.39% or 8,260 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,656 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0.3% or 19,724 shares. Moreover, Filament Ltd Llc has 0.24% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,946 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Company holds 965 shares. Ajo LP has invested 0.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.20 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Valmont Industries, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:VMI) 11% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valmont Industries: Uncertainty In Utilities And Irrigation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Principal Grp Incorporated reported 96,975 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 57,958 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has 14,303 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd owns 5,956 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 63,028 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 150 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters accumulated 956 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 99,763 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 2,245 shares. Duncker Streett Inc holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl has 13,099 shares.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $351.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 3,180 shares to 6,151 shares, valued at $833,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 7,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs Lp.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $52.15 million for 13.69 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.