UnitedHealth Group (UNH) EPS Estimated At $3.77; The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. The Hain Celestial Group has $2500 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.67’s average target is 0.88% above currents $20.49 stock price. The Hain Celestial Group had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 20. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) rating on Friday, August 30. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $1900 target. See The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) latest ratings:

27/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Maintain

20/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Downgrade

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group 22.0000

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report $3.77 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 10.56% from last quarter’s $3.41 EPS. UNH’s profit would be $3.57 billion giving it 14.37 P/E if the $3.77 EPS is correct. After having $3.60 EPS previously, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s analysts see 4.72% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $216.75. About 4.92M shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. International Grp Inc accumulated 312,721 shares. Navellier And Assocs Inc holds 0.25% or 6,702 shares in its portfolio. Btr Mgmt invested 1.54% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Marshall Sullivan Wa, Washington-based fund reported 16,378 shares. Advisory Incorporated invested 0.52% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Guardian Advisors Limited Partnership holds 15,796 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Kcm Invest Ltd Liability owns 11,080 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has 1.76M shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Regal Advsr Limited Com owns 2,337 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Lc has 0.16% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,971 shares. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa has 1,120 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.76% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Choate Invest holds 0.03% or 1,832 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Private Trust Company invested in 0.23% or 8,389 shares. Cap City Trust Co Fl owns 3,560 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like UnitedHealth Group Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:UNH) 18% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “High-Growth UnitedHealth Group Is Attractively Priced – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group Stock Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $262.83’s average target is 21.26% above currents $216.75 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. On Thursday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock or 6,430 shares.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health and well-being firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $205.41 billion. The companyÂ’s UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, individuals, and military service members; and health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals aged 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services. It has a 16.29 P/E ratio. It also provides services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, ChildrenÂ’s Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health services, including commercial health and dental benefits.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teton invested 0.19% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 15,783 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 232,090 were reported by Snow Cap Limited Partnership. The California-based Aperio Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Northern Trust Corp holds 775,975 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 166,788 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% or 862,744 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability holds 603 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Architects accumulated 111 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 1.04M shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Whittier Trust holds 0% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 26,939 shares stake.

The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 848,125 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. The Company’s grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s grocery products also comprise juices, hot-eating products, chilled and frozen desserts, cookies, crackers, frozen fruits and vegetables, pre-cut fresh fruits, refrigerated and frozen plant meat-alternative products, tofu, seitan and tempeh products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, marmalade products, and other food products.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $49.19 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) on Monday, May 13. Welling Glenn W. also bought $49.19M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Hain Celestial Group’s (NASDAQ:HAIN) Painful 58% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Hain Celestial Group Stock Jumped 11% Today – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HAIN) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Hain Celestial (HAIN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 31, 2019.