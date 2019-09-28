UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Downgraded By BidaskScore; Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Sentiment Is 1.03

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 62 funds increased or started new positions, while 60 cut down and sold holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The funds in our database reported: 46.71 million shares, down from 47.35 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Phillips 66 Partners LP in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 46 Increased: 43 New Position: 19.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was downgraded by equity research analysts at BidaskScore to a Sell rating in a analysts note sent to clients and investors on 28 September.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24M shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc holds 3,706 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L P has 0.23% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,350 shares. 17,839 are held by Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Pitcairn Co holds 0.27% or 10,905 shares. Ashford reported 2,820 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 690,000 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Limited Liability Corp stated it has 255,982 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Lvw Advsr Ltd Co has 1,570 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 178,564 shares. Fairview Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,065 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.27% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 27,261 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.14% or 1,349 shares. Cap Research Glob Invsts holds 1.71% or 22.09 million shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sivik Health Limited Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 30,000 shares.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health and well-being firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $204.00 billion. The companyÂ’s UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, individuals, and military service members; and health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals aged 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services. It has a 16.18 P/E ratio. It also provides services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, ChildrenÂ’s Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health services, including commercial health and dental benefits.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 14.27 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $262.83’s average target is 22.10% above currents $215.26 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $29800 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, September 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, as well as other transportation midstream assets. The company has market cap of $12.77 billion. It operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana. It has a 12.61 P/E ratio. Phillips 66 Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of Phillips 66 Partners LP.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $518,636 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 12.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $216.90M for 14.72 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.52% negative EPS growth.

Rr Advisors Llc holds 7.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP for 1.21 million shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc owns 717,550 shares or 5.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. has 3.22% invested in the company for 9.96 million shares. The Tennessee-based Chickasaw Capital Management Llc has invested 2.82% in the stock. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny, a New York-based fund reported 329,739 shares.