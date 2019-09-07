UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI)

Both UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) and Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) are Health Care Plans companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 244 0.94 N/A 13.32 18.70 Cigna Corporation 162 0.57 N/A 10.52 16.15

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and Cigna Corporation. Cigna Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Cigna Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 0.00% 23.8% 7.7% Cigna Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 2.7%

Volatility & Risk

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. Cigna Corporation’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.7 beta.

Analyst Ratings

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and Cigna Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 0 2 3 2.60 Cigna Corporation 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 18.48% for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated with consensus price target of $271.33. Cigna Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $208.6 consensus price target and a 35.63% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Cigna Corporation appears more favorable than UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and Cigna Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.5% and 90.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, Cigna Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UnitedHealth Group Incorporated -0.84% 2.63% 7.36% -7.9% -1.9% -0.04% Cigna Corporation -0.79% 7.04% 4.89% -14.95% -3.89% -10.53%

For the past year UnitedHealth Group Incorporated was less bearish than Cigna Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors UnitedHealth Group Incorporated beats Cigna Corporation.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health and well-being company in the United States. The companyÂ’s UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, individuals, and military service members; and health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals aged 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services. It also provides services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, ChildrenÂ’s Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health services, including commercial health and dental benefits. This segment serves through a network of 1 million physicians and other health care professionals, as well as approximately 6,000 hospitals and other facilities. Its OptumHealth segment offers health management services, including care delivery and management, wellness and consumer engagement, distribution, and health financial services. This segment serves individuals through programs offered by employers, payers, government entities, and directly with the care delivery systems. The companyÂ’s OptumInsight segment provides software and information products, and business process outsourcing and support services to hospital systems, physicians, health plans, governments, life sciences companies, and other organizations. Its OptumRx segment offers pharmacy care services and programs, including retail network contracting, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, and purchasing and clinical, as well as develops programs in areas, such as step therapy, formulary management, drug adherence, and disease/drug therapy management. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated was founded in 1974 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers. This segment also provides Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D plans to seniors, and Medicaid plans. The Global Supplemental Benefits segment offers supplemental health, life, and accident insurance products. The Group Disability and Life segment provides group long-term and short-term disability, group life, accident, and specialty insurance products and related services. The Other Operations segment offers corporate-owned life insurance products that are permanent insurance contracts sold to corporations to provide life coverage; and run-off settlement annuity contracts. The company distributes its products and services through insurance brokers and insurance consultants; and directly to employers, unions and other groups, or individuals, as well as through direct response television and the Internet. Cigna Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.