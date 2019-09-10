UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and WellCare Health Plans Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Contrasting side by side

Both UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) and WellCare Health Plans Inc. (NYSE:WCG) are Health Care Plans companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 244 0.95 N/A 13.32 18.70 WellCare Health Plans Inc. 272 0.55 N/A 10.19 28.18

Table 1 highlights UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and WellCare Health Plans Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WellCare Health Plans Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 0.00% 23.8% 7.7% WellCare Health Plans Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. WellCare Health Plans Inc.’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.91 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and WellCare Health Plans Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 0 2 3 2.60 WellCare Health Plans Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 17.62% for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated with average price target of $271.33. Competitively the average price target of WellCare Health Plans Inc. is $318, which is potential 17.83% upside. The data provided earlier shows that WellCare Health Plans Inc. appears more favorable than UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and WellCare Health Plans Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.5% and 0%. 0.4% are UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, WellCare Health Plans Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UnitedHealth Group Incorporated -0.84% 2.63% 7.36% -7.9% -1.9% -0.04% WellCare Health Plans Inc. -1.51% 2.25% 12.18% 4.14% 15.26% 21.67%

For the past year UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has -0.04% weaker performance while WellCare Health Plans Inc. has 21.67% stronger performance.

Summary

WellCare Health Plans Inc. beats UnitedHealth Group Incorporated on 7 of the 12 factors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health and well-being company in the United States. The companyÂ’s UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, individuals, and military service members; and health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals aged 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services. It also provides services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, ChildrenÂ’s Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health services, including commercial health and dental benefits. This segment serves through a network of 1 million physicians and other health care professionals, as well as approximately 6,000 hospitals and other facilities. Its OptumHealth segment offers health management services, including care delivery and management, wellness and consumer engagement, distribution, and health financial services. This segment serves individuals through programs offered by employers, payers, government entities, and directly with the care delivery systems. The companyÂ’s OptumInsight segment provides software and information products, and business process outsourcing and support services to hospital systems, physicians, health plans, governments, life sciences companies, and other organizations. Its OptumRx segment offers pharmacy care services and programs, including retail network contracting, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, and purchasing and clinical, as well as develops programs in areas, such as step therapy, formulary management, drug adherence, and disease/drug therapy management. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated was founded in 1974 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid, as well as managed long-term care programs for people with chronic illnesses or who have disabilities and need health and long-term care services. The Medicare Health Plans segment provides Medicare, a federal program that provides eligible persons aged 65 and over, as well as some disabled persons with a range of hospital, medical, and prescription drug benefits; Medicare Advantage, a MedicareÂ’s managed care alternative to the original Medicare program, which offers individuals standard Medicare benefits directly through Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services; and coordinated care plans that are administered through health maintenance organizations and require members to seek health care services and select a primary care physician from a network of health care providers. The Medicare PDPs segment provides Medicare part D PDP plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries. Its PDP plans offer national in-network prescription drug coverage with 69,000 pharmacies, including a preferred pharmacy network. As of December 31, 2015, the company served approximately 3.8 million members in 50 states and the District of Columbia. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.