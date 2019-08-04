UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is a company in the Health Care Plans industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has 88.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 90.10% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.4% of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.58% of all Health Care Plans companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 0.00% 23.80% 7.70% Industry Average 1.79% 16.56% 4.87%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio UnitedHealth Group Incorporated N/A 249 18.70 Industry Average 1.58B 88.18B 33.95

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 0.00 1.43 5.20 2.78

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated presently has a consensus target price of $271.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.51%. The potential upside of the rivals is 19.24%. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UnitedHealth Group Incorporated -0.84% 2.63% 7.36% -7.9% -1.9% -0.04% Industry Average 4.59% 4.70% 7.74% 5.44% 20.44% 15.06%

For the past year UnitedHealth Group Incorporated had bearish trend while UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s peers had bullish trend.

Risk & Volatility

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s peers are 15.20% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Dividends

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors UnitedHealth Group Incorporated.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health and well-being company in the United States. The companyÂ’s UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, individuals, and military service members; and health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals aged 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services. It also provides services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, ChildrenÂ’s Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health services, including commercial health and dental benefits. This segment serves through a network of 1 million physicians and other health care professionals, as well as approximately 6,000 hospitals and other facilities. Its OptumHealth segment offers health management services, including care delivery and management, wellness and consumer engagement, distribution, and health financial services. This segment serves individuals through programs offered by employers, payers, government entities, and directly with the care delivery systems. The companyÂ’s OptumInsight segment provides software and information products, and business process outsourcing and support services to hospital systems, physicians, health plans, governments, life sciences companies, and other organizations. Its OptumRx segment offers pharmacy care services and programs, including retail network contracting, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, and purchasing and clinical, as well as develops programs in areas, such as step therapy, formulary management, drug adherence, and disease/drug therapy management. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated was founded in 1974 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.