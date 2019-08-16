UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is a company in the Health Care Plans industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.10% of all Health Care Plans’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.58% of all Health Care Plans companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 0.00% 23.80% 7.70% Industry Average 1.79% 16.56% 4.87%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio UnitedHealth Group Incorporated N/A 248 18.70 Industry Average 1.58B 88.18B 33.95

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 0.00 1.29 5.30 2.79

$271.33 is the average target price of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, with a potential upside of 10.65%. The peers have a potential upside of 19.43%. Based on the data given earlier, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UnitedHealth Group Incorporated -0.84% 2.63% 7.36% -7.9% -1.9% -0.04% Industry Average 4.59% 4.70% 7.74% 5.44% 20.44% 15.06%

For the past year UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has -0.04% weaker performance while UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s peers have 15.06% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s peers’ beta is 0.85 which is 15.20% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s rivals beat UnitedHealth Group Incorporated on 7 of the 6 factors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health and well-being company in the United States. The companyÂ’s UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, individuals, and military service members; and health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals aged 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services. It also provides services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, ChildrenÂ’s Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health services, including commercial health and dental benefits. This segment serves through a network of 1 million physicians and other health care professionals, as well as approximately 6,000 hospitals and other facilities. Its OptumHealth segment offers health management services, including care delivery and management, wellness and consumer engagement, distribution, and health financial services. This segment serves individuals through programs offered by employers, payers, government entities, and directly with the care delivery systems. The companyÂ’s OptumInsight segment provides software and information products, and business process outsourcing and support services to hospital systems, physicians, health plans, governments, life sciences companies, and other organizations. Its OptumRx segment offers pharmacy care services and programs, including retail network contracting, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, and purchasing and clinical, as well as develops programs in areas, such as step therapy, formulary management, drug adherence, and disease/drug therapy management. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated was founded in 1974 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.