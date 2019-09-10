Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Shareholder Jackson Square Partners Has Decreased Its Holding; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shareholder Friess Associates Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Rose

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 62,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 220,946 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27 million, down from 283,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $98.07. About 1.52 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 3,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523.61M, down from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $232.26. About 3.72M shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $201.97M for 22.49 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.65 billion for 15.40 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock or 6,430 shares.

