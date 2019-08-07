Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Shareholder Donaldson Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $656,526 as Valuation Rose; Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shareholder King Street Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 2,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 17,168 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, down from 19,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $244.78. About 116,503 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 5.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.04 million, down from 7.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 113,139 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.07 million for 7.52 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,964 shares to 182,715 shares, valued at $34.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW) by 75,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58 billion for 16.23 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.