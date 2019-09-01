Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Shareholder Blue Fin Capital Raised Its Holding by $327,028 as Share Price Rose; Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Shareholder Peavine Capital Management Trimmed Position by $5.11 Million as Share Price Rose

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 1.21 million shares traded or 59.65% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,179 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 10,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.17M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00M and $234.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 151,803 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 2,667 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 15,184 shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Basswood Mngmt Ltd Com holds 173,642 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 42,769 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested in 846 shares. 143,813 are held by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Campbell Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.23% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 11,330 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 156,500 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt. Endeavour Capital Advsr holds 786,382 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 711,012 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Western Alliance Bancorporation’s (NYSE:WAL) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target: Losing The Battle To Amazon And Walmart – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart Spurs Optimism With Strong Second Quarter Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.37M for 9.05 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Equity Research Inc has 1.09% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 793,371 shares. Egerton (Uk) Llp reported 606,869 shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 14,710 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 166,444 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited has 2,428 shares. Moreover, Provise Mngmt Group Inc has 0.08% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,443 shares. Cleararc holds 0.68% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 14,753 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings accumulated 0.99% or 3,000 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel stated it has 3,732 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department holds 0.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 5,428 shares. Focused Investors Ltd Liability Co holds 480,500 shares or 5.19% of its portfolio. Ashford Management Incorporated holds 2,820 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 41,817 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Advsrs Management Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 6,777 shares.