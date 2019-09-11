Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Shareholder Blue Fin Capital Boosted Holding; Synopsys (SNPS) Holder Bernzott Capital Advisors Lowered Holding

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,179 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 10,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $234.21. About 3.06 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Synopsys (SNPS) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 50,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 201,966 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.26 million, down from 251,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Synopsys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $134.64. About 1.41M shares traded or 28.12% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 08/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS – COLLABORATION WITH SAMSUNG FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP DESIGNWARE FOUNDATION IP FOR SAMSUNG’S 8-NANOMETER LOW POWER PLUS FINFET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Has Acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited for Undisclosed Terms; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 05/04/2018 – Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Acquires Silicon and Beyond Private Limited to Expand High-Speed SerDes IP Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.71 million for 46.11 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Impact Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.7% stake. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Shell Asset Mngmt Com accumulated 10,934 shares. Moreover, Parnassus Investments Ca has 3.05% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 733,536 shares. 154 were accumulated by Glenmede Com Na. Snyder Capital Management LP stated it has 0.79% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Creative Planning stated it has 2,074 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 82,456 shares. Globeflex Lp reported 16,282 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.5% or 810,873 shares in its portfolio. Champlain Investment Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 725,822 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund holds 0.08% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 2,976 shares. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Td Asset Inc holds 0.02% or 131,270 shares.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles (NYSE:KN) by 18,095 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $30.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quotient Technology by 307,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mistras (NYSE:MG).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock.