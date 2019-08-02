Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Share Value Rose While Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Raised Holding by $405,821; As Royce Global Value Tr (RGT) Shares Declined, Saba Capital Management LP Upped Stake by $2.02 Million

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Royce Global Value Tr Inc (RGT) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 202,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The hedge fund held 645,533 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, up from 443,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Royce Global Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 1,788 shares traded. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) has declined 1.98% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.98% the S&P500.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 31,244 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, up from 29,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $247.36. About 923,171 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 500,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $28.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH) by 1.71 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.47M shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Munihldngs Cali Ql (MUC).

