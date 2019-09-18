Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Market Value Rose While Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Increased by $569,592 Its Stake; As General Mls (GIS) Stock Rose, Northside Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $689,208

Northside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northside Capital Management Llc sold 13,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 15,216 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, down from 28,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 3.44 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 21309.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 2,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 2,355 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $574,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $230.86. About 734,612 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65

Northside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $254.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 7,493 shares to 16,108 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf State Bank (Uk) has 0.12% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 4.00 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). California-based Dowling Yahnke Lc has invested 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Focused Wealth Incorporated has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.18% or 11,800 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Communications has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Invesco stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Private Ocean Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc reported 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Town Country Natl Bank Dba First Bankers, Kentucky-based fund reported 9,665 shares. Amer Retail Bank accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cap Ca reported 5,818 shares stake. Peregrine Asset Advisers has 90,376 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Compton Capital Management Inc Ri has invested 0.46% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Liberty Cap Management Inc invested in 1.77% or 16,200 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has 105,200 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Prudential Financial has 1.91M shares. Sterling Invest Mngmt, Arizona-based fund reported 10,993 shares. Mcmillion Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,539 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel invested in 0.09% or 3,706 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,712 shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp reported 68,653 shares stake. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt Inc reported 3,250 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bainco stated it has 22,310 shares.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $276.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds Short (VTIP) by 44,737 shares to 6,155 shares, valued at $303,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 4,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,466 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Aggregate Bd Etf (SCHZ).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was made by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.