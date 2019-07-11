Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Holder Haverford Financial Services Has Decreased Its Position by $1.50 Million as Stock Declined; As Uniqure Nv (QURE) Stock Rose, Eventide Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $11.65 Million

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 6,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,112 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 53,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.01B market cap company. The stock increased 5.17% or $12.8 during the last trading session, reaching $260.28. About 6.08 million shares traded or 9.80% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 197,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 538,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13 million, down from 736,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $69.58. About 202,230 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT)

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.33 billion for 18.75 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth holds 1.77% or 22,826 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Llc accumulated 77,437 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Partner Fund LP accumulated 2.47% or 451,689 shares. Coldstream has 0.28% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 0.09% or 2,508 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 13,206 shares or 0% of the stock. E&G Advsr LP accumulated 6,725 shares or 0.73% of the stock. M&T Financial Bank holds 179,687 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Fincl holds 4.68% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 468,822 shares. California-based Granite Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.93% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia invested 0.24% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 134,709 were accumulated by Zacks Mngmt. Tdam Usa Inc holds 92,044 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Company reported 0.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Productions (NYSE:DIS) by 6,665 shares to 77,366 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 19,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1. $1.33M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22.

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.75 earnings per share, down 31.58% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.35% negative EPS growth.