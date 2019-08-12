Unitedhealth Gr (UNH) Shareholder Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Trimmed Holding; North Star Asset Management Raised Its Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) Position by $1.11 Million as Stock Value Declined

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Gr (UNH) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 4,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 93,653 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16 million, down from 98,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Gr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.54M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 17,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 284,443 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12M, up from 266,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 2.32M shares traded or 31.55% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,337 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 6,967 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 476,711 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Pnc Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 2,199 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 952,108 shares. Fdx Advsr, a California-based fund reported 4,813 shares. 328,428 are held by Morgan Stanley. Torray Lc holds 332,044 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability owns 9,822 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Limited Co holds 0.04% or 1.16M shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 114,880 shares. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.11% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Nordea Investment Management holds 311,366 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 9,900 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 384,059 shares stake.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 35,922 shares to 182,509 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) by 7,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,445 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Fincl Advsr Lc holds 2,609 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Stearns Fincl Services Gru reported 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Veritas Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 404,323 shares stake. Lvw Advsrs invested in 1,478 shares. Regal Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 1,885 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 45,151 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Monroe Financial Bank Mi holds 0.08% or 995 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested 1.12% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wesbanco Savings Bank holds 0.81% or 66,013 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc owns 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 25,942 shares in its portfolio. Community Trust And Invest holds 3.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 103,485 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.