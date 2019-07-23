United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Was Upgraded by Deutsche Bank; Henry Jack & Associates (JKHY)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU)‘s stock was upgraded to a “Buy” by equity research analysts at Deutsche Bank, who have a price target of GBX 850.00 on UU. Deutsche Bank’s target is 7.19% from UU’s last price.

Henry Jack & Associates Inc (JKHY) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 211 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 166 sold and trimmed holdings in Henry Jack & Associates Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 68.45 million shares, down from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Henry Jack & Associates Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 35 Reduced: 131 Increased: 160 New Position: 51.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 5.42 billion GBP. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. It has a 14.95 P/E ratio. The firm operates 43,000 kilometers of pipes; 77,000 km of sewerage pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 91 water treatment works.

Among 6 analysts covering United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. United Utilities Group PLC has GBX 950 highest and GBX 787 lowest target. GBX 892.50’s average target is 12.21% above currents GBX 795.4 stock price. United Utilities Group PLC had 17 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Goldman Sachs. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 23 report. The stock of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, January 24. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, May 14 with “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Liberum Capital on Friday, February 8 to “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 5 by Deutsche Bank. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of UU in report on Wednesday, February 6 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) rating on Friday, April 5. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 950 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Deutsche Bank.

The stock increased 0.30% or GBX 2.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 795.4. About 342,248 shares traded. United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) has 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.72 billion. The firm offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It has a 37.12 P/E ratio. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary services and products that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands.

Court Place Advisors Llc holds 4.98% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for 88,862 shares. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc owns 32,357 shares or 2.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Account Management Llc has 2.61% invested in the company for 20,800 shares. The New York-based American Capital Management Inc has invested 2.5% in the stock. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 166,785 shares.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45M for 45.08 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.