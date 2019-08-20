United Therapeutics (UTHR) Holder Krensavage Asset Management Has Increased Stake by $1.48 Million; Firefly Value Partners LP Lowered Deere & Co (DE) Holding by $336,762 as Market Value Rose

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 12,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 505,299 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.31 million, up from 492,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $81.82. About 187,770 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 1.3% of United Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED FOR $4.46/SHR IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed — Deal Digest; 07/05/2018 – United Therapeutics Corporation Reports 43.3% Stake In SteadyMed; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS $3.76; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. in $216M Deal; 30/03/2018 – UTHR: IMPLANTABLE REMODULIN NDA ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into SteadyMed Ltd. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to United Therapeutics Corporation — STDY; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Therapeutics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTHR); 26/03/2018 Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Board

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55 million, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $152.39. About 1.94M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold UTHR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 40.56 million shares or 7.95% less from 44.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 65,141 shares. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.01% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Legal & General Gru Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 164,059 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh accumulated 1.03% or 8,558 shares. Wellington Grp Llp accumulated 3,844 shares. Twin Management owns 31,540 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Krensavage Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 505,299 shares or 16.03% of the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Incorporated holds 3.1% or 117,778 shares. Consonance Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 9.08% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 1.23 million shares. Sun Life Fincl owns 1,779 shares. Shell Asset holds 0% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) or 977 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon invested in 0.02% or 618,989 shares. 216,117 are held by Charles Schwab Investment Management. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% or 10,804 shares.

