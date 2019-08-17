United Therapeutics Del (UTHR) Stock Price Declined While Element Capital Management Decreased by $1.39 Million Its Holding; Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shareholder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Stake

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) by 68.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 11,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The hedge fund held 5,393 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 17,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $81.37. About 291,241 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M; 26/03/2018 Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Board; 02/05/2018 – Analytic Investors LLC Exits Position in United Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Pay Additional $2.63/Share Upon Achievement of Milestone; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED FOR $4.46/SHR IN CASH; 07/05/2018 – United Therapeutics Corporation Reports 43.3% Stake In SteadyMed; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics To Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. STDY; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed for $4.46/Share Cash at Closing; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: ADDED $2.63/SHR IF TREVYENT MILESTONE MET; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 1.3% of United Therapeutics

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 4,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 344,662 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.60 million, up from 340,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.92. About 3.33 million shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset, a California-based fund reported 109,354 shares. Private Ocean has invested 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 148,611 shares. Kepos Lp owns 97,774 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Company holds 0.08% or 157,314 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Hldgs accumulated 165,863 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0.28% stake. Morgan Dempsey Capital Limited Com owns 2.15% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 78,868 shares. Mufg Americas has 83,013 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Limited Co holds 0.93% or 49,711 shares. 52,292 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. 7,970 are owned by Zwj Investment Counsel Incorporated. Penobscot Invest Management Inc reported 14,419 shares. Allen Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 6,078 shares. Argyle Cap Mngmt invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Systems (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,545 shares to 444,258 shares, valued at $23.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) by 7,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,229 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9,521 shares to 20,093 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 45,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold UTHR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 40.56 million shares or 7.95% less from 44.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,119 were accumulated by Twin Tree Lp. Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 7,854 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.03% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). The New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Hsbc Public Limited Company invested in 57,120 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Quantitative Investment Lc reported 15,600 shares. Chatham Capital Grp Inc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 20,236 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.02% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Huntington Bancorp invested in 0% or 589 shares. M&T National Bank has invested 0% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Pnc Inc reported 2,930 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership owns 1.29 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins has 8,373 shares.