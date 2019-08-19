United Therapeutics Del (UTHR) Stake Maintained by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al; Oppenheimer & Close Increased Stake in Pan American Silver (PAAS) as Shares Rose

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) by 154.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 65,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 108,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.32. About 118,489 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M; 02/05/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS 1Q REV. $389M, EST. $392.4M; 27/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS SAYS CEO MARTINE ROTHBLATT’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $37.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED $33.1 MLN IN OPTION/STAP AWARDS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed for $4.46/Share Cash at Closing; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Therapeutics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTHR); 02/05/2018 – Analytic Investors LLC Exits Position in United Therapeutics; 26/03/2018 Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Board; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS $3.76; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into SteadyMed Ltd. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to United Therapeutics Corporation — STDY

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.46. About 1.88M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 10/05/2018 – Pan American Silver announces results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Ops Suspended at Huaron Mine

