United Therapeutics Del (UTHR) Holder Great West Life Assurance Company Has Lifted Its Stake; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Stake in Kinross Gold (KGC) Has Trimmed by $6.15 Million

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 1.54 million shares as the company's stock declined 1.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03M, down from 3.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 2.17 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has declined 14.78% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500.

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 3,757 shares as the company's stock declined 24.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,133 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, up from 97,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $76.51. About 63,056 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 16.17% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. KGC’s profit will be $26.23 million for 50.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Kinross Gold Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -71.43% negative EPS growth.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15,300 shares to 178,300 shares, valued at $15.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold UTHR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 40.56 million shares or 7.95% less from 44.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 7,138 shares. New Amsterdam Ltd Liability Ny stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Northcoast Asset Management Lc stated it has 4,121 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 71,103 shares stake. 33,670 are held by Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 164,059 shares. D E Shaw & holds 275,073 shares. Sun Life Fin Incorporated holds 1,779 shares. 5,119 are held by Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Liability Com has 4,025 shares. Fca Corporation Tx invested in 2,750 shares. Twin has invested 0.18% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 531,215 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 218 shares. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 28,196 shares.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 216,535 shares to 782,855 shares, valued at $24.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 5,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,895 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).