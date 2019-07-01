United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 105 2.24 N/A -3.47 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and scPharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides United Therapeutics Corporation and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor scPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. scPharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

United Therapeutics Corporation and scPharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 65.92% and an $136.14 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.4% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Competitively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97% scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.