United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

We are contrasting United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 95 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 8 16.08 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for United Therapeutics Corporation and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.04. PolarityTE Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.8. The Current Ratio of rival PolarityTE Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. United Therapeutics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

United Therapeutics Corporation and PolarityTE Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation has a 65.73% upside potential and a consensus price target of $136.83.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats PolarityTE Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.