United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Both United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 82 1.53 40.01M -3.47 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 13.92M -4.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for United Therapeutics Corporation and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of United Therapeutics Corporation and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 48,727,317.01% -5.7% -4.3% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 45,549,738.22% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

United Therapeutics Corporation has an average price target of $140.75, and a 74.11% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is $10, which is potential -61.23% downside. The results provided earlier shows that United Therapeutics Corporation appears more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares. United Therapeutics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.