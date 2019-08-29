United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

As Biotechnology businesses, United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 95 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides United Therapeutics Corporation and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 7.3. Neon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

United Therapeutics Corporation and Neon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 2 3 2.50 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation has an average target price of $130.86, and a 58.10% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Neon Therapeutics Inc. is $19, which is potential 630.77% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Neon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both United Therapeutics Corporation and Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 69.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has stronger performance than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.