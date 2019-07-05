United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 104 2.19 N/A -3.47 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and Immunic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of United Therapeutics Corporation and Immunic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility & Risk

United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s 291.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.91 beta.

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and Immunic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 70.20% and an $136.14 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both United Therapeutics Corporation and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.9% respectively. 0.1% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -17.97% weaker performance while Immunic Inc. has 45.6% stronger performance.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.