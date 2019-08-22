United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 97 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.26 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Volatility and Risk

United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.04. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.75 beta which makes it 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 2.9 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$127.67 is United Therapeutics Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 54.10%. Competitively the average target price of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 36.53% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, United Therapeutics Corporation is looking more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

United Therapeutics Corporation and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 86.6%. About 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.