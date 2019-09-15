United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 92 2.23 N/A -3.47 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 73.64 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us United Therapeutics Corporation and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Risk & Volatility

United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has beta of 2.57 which is 157.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

United Therapeutics Corporation has an average target price of $136.83, and a 69.57% upside potential. Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential upside is 378.01%. The information presented earlier suggests that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than United Therapeutics Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. 0.2% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats United Therapeutics Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.