United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

We will be comparing the differences between United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 91 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights United Therapeutics Corporation and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Volatility and Risk

United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.04. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.18 beta.

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and has 14 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

United Therapeutics Corporation and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 59.25% for United Therapeutics Corporation with average target price of $136.83.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. United Therapeutics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation was more bearish than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.