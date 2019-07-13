United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 103 2.09 N/A -3.47 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 23.24 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of United Therapeutics Corporation and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us United Therapeutics Corporation and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2%

Risk & Volatility

United Therapeutics Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.89 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. United Therapeutics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of United Therapeutics Corporation is $136.14, with potential upside of 78.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United Therapeutics Corporation and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 55.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than United Therapeutics Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.