United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

This is a contrast between United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 91 2.41 N/A -3.47 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 241.86 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights United Therapeutics Corporation and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides United Therapeutics Corporation and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 and its Quick Ratio is 18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$136.83 is United Therapeutics Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 56.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation was less bearish than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.