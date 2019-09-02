United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 95 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.21 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights United Therapeutics Corporation and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.04 beta means United Therapeutics Corporation’s volatility is 4.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

7.2 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation. Its rival Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 65.73% and an $136.83 consensus target price. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus target price and a 421.24% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United Therapeutics Corporation and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 48.5%. Insiders owned 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.