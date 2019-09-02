United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|95
|2.37
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|7
|10.21
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
Table 1 highlights United Therapeutics Corporation and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-167%
|-100.4%
Risk & Volatility
A 1.04 beta means United Therapeutics Corporation’s volatility is 4.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.
Liquidity
7.2 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation. Its rival Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 65.73% and an $136.83 consensus target price. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus target price and a 421.24% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
United Therapeutics Corporation and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 48.5%. Insiders owned 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|-1.8%
|-15.25%
|-15.37%
|-16.9%
|25%
|2.74%
For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
