United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Both United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 94 2.30 N/A -3.47 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 210.83 N/A -2.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of United Therapeutics Corporation and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, Clearside Biomedical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. United Therapeutics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus target price is $136.83, while its potential upside is 70.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance while Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 5.61% stronger performance.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.