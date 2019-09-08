United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 94 2.30 N/A -3.47 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 16 19.19 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Risk & Volatility

United Therapeutics Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

7.2 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation. Its rival Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8 and 8 respectively. Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation has a consensus target price of $136.83, and a 70.10% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. 0.2% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has 6.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.