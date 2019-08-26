United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Since United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 96 2.31 N/A -3.47 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 30 55.03 N/A -0.59 0.00

Demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and Array BioPharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of United Therapeutics Corporation and Array BioPharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.04 beta indicates that United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Array BioPharma Inc.’s 64.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

United Therapeutics Corporation and Array BioPharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

The upside potential is 58.18% for United Therapeutics Corporation with consensus target price of $127.67. Competitively Array BioPharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $39.2, with potential downside of -18.08%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, United Therapeutics Corporation is looking more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend while Array BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Array BioPharma Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.