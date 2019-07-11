United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

As Biotechnology businesses, United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 104 2.12 N/A -3.47 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 7.14 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of United Therapeutics Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of United Therapeutics Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s 2.21 beta is the reason why it is 121.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has 3.3 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown United Therapeutics Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of United Therapeutics Corporation is $136.14, with potential upside of 75.69%. On the other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s potential upside is 66.85% and its average price target is $15. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that United Therapeutics Corporation seems more appealing than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

United Therapeutics Corporation and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 15.7%. Insiders held 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Comparatively, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has 23.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -17.97% weaker performance while Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has 29.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.