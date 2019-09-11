United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Both United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 93 2.34 N/A -3.47 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.04 shows that United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. United Therapeutics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

United Therapeutics Corporation has an average target price of $136.83, and a 67.21% upside potential. On the other hand, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s potential upside is 348.28% and its consensus target price is $13. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.