United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 82 1.53 40.01M -3.47 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 20.07M -1.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of United Therapeutics Corporation and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Therapeutics Corporation and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 48,727,317.01% -5.7% -4.3% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 383,747,609.94% -80% -70%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.04 beta means United Therapeutics Corporation’s volatility is 4.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

7.2 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation. Its rival Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 75.94% and an $140.75 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has stronger performance than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.