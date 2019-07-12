United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

We will be contrasting the differences between United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 104 2.12 N/A -3.47 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 157.84 N/A -2.59 0.00

Demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and Acceleron Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility & Risk

United Therapeutics Corporation has a beta of 1.04 and its 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1.32 beta which is 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.2 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation. Its rival Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The average price target of United Therapeutics Corporation is $136.14, with potential upside of 75.69%. Acceleron Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61 average price target and a 50.39% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that United Therapeutics Corporation looks more robust than Acceleron Pharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 86.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. United Therapeutics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 13.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than United Therapeutics Corporation

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.