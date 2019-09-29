United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Comparing side by side

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 82 1.53 40.01M -3.47 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 23 0.00 23.70M 3.00 7.54

Table 1 demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and Zealand Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of United Therapeutics Corporation and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 48,727,317.01% -5.7% -4.3% Zealand Pharma A/S 103,448,275.86% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

United Therapeutics Corporation and Zealand Pharma A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

$140.75 is United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 74.11%. Meanwhile, Zealand Pharma A/S’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 16.50%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that United Therapeutics Corporation seems more appealing than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance while Zealand Pharma A/S has 94.92% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats United Therapeutics Corporation.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.