United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Comparing side by side

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|82
|1.53
|40.01M
|-3.47
|0.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|23
|0.00
|23.70M
|3.00
|7.54
Table 1 demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and Zealand Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of United Therapeutics Corporation and Zealand Pharma A/S.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|48,727,317.01%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|103,448,275.86%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
United Therapeutics Corporation and Zealand Pharma A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0
|2
|2
|2.50
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$140.75 is United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 74.11%. Meanwhile, Zealand Pharma A/S’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 16.50%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that United Therapeutics Corporation seems more appealing than Zealand Pharma A/S.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance while Zealand Pharma A/S has 94.92% stronger performance.
Summary
On 8 of the 13 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats United Therapeutics Corporation.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
