United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 91 2.36 N/A -3.47 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 211.14 N/A -1.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see United Therapeutics Corporation and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of United Therapeutics Corporation and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.8. The Current Ratio of rival Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. United Therapeutics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 60.07% and an $136.83 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

United Therapeutics Corporation and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 67.4%. About 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.