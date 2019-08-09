United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Comparing side by side

Both United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 99 2.34 N/A -3.47 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 192.60 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of United Therapeutics Corporation and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. United Therapeutics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

United Therapeutics Corporation and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential is 56.32% at a $127.67 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 34.29% stronger performance.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.