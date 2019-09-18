United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|91
|2.32
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|16
|40.85
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of United Therapeutics Corporation and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-49%
|-35.3%
Liquidity
7.2 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation. Its rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$136.83 is United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 62.72%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-4.73%
|-20.71%
|-41.45%
|-20.71%
|-21.72%
|-46.5%
For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
