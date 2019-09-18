United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 91 2.32 N/A -3.47 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 40.85 N/A -2.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of United Therapeutics Corporation and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

7.2 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation. Its rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$136.83 is United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 62.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.