United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 99 2.25 N/A -3.47 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for United Therapeutics Corporation and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us United Therapeutics Corporation and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Volatility & Risk

United Therapeutics Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 62.89% and an $127.67 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both United Therapeutics Corporation and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 12.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has stronger performance than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.