United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Contrasting side by side

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 105 2.24 N/A -3.47 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 24.62 N/A -1.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see United Therapeutics Corporation and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered United Therapeutics Corporation and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential is 66.21% at a $136.14 average price target. Competitively the average price target of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is $16.5, which is potential 145.90% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. looks more robust than United Therapeutics Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Comparatively, 19.1% are RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -1.91% -12% -10.52% -10.05% 11.92% 38.74%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -17.97% weaker performance while RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has 38.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats United Therapeutics Corporation.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.