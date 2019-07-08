United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Contrasting side by side

Since United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 104 2.19 N/A -3.47 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us United Therapeutics Corporation and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Risk and Volatility

United Therapeutics Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. From a competition point of view, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 0.5 beta which is 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. which has a 10.1 Current Ratio and a 10.1 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

United Therapeutics Corporation and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of United Therapeutics Corporation is $136.14, with potential upside of 70.15%. Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 116.68%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. seems more appealing than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both United Therapeutics Corporation and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 81% respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.