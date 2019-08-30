United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 95 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.80 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows United Therapeutics Corporation and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Risk and Volatility

United Therapeutics Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. PDL BioPharma Inc. on the other hand, has 0.7 beta which makes it 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 and has 10.7 Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given United Therapeutics Corporation and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 2 3 2.50 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus price target is $130.86, while its potential upside is 58.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both United Therapeutics Corporation and PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.5% respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation was more bearish than PDL BioPharma Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.