United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Comparing side by side

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 93 2.38 N/A -3.47 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 8.08 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Therapeutics Corporation and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Risk and Volatility

United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.1 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential is 65.01% at a $136.83 consensus target price. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus target price and a 367.29% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than United Therapeutics Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

United Therapeutics Corporation and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 79%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has stronger performance than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.